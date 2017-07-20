450 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: Interview with Lulu Wilson from ANNABELLE: CREATION

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 kicked off this year with amazing events that included an Annabelle: Creation party followed by a screening of the film that drew thousands of fans. At the party, we spoke to the young Lulu Wilson who had a major role in the film as Linda. In fact, Wilson can be seen front and center on the one sheet poster for the film.

Our very own Luis Lecca had a chance to interview Wilson about the film and here’s how it went.

Luis Lecca: Lulu Wilson, We’re here at Comic-Con and it seems like a VIP Party for Annabelle: Creation. Are you excited?

Lulu Wilson: I’m so excited and I can’t even tell you.

Luis Lecca: Ok so look at you here. I’m in front of you. You’re so young and this is a horror film. How much of the horror scenes were you involved with on actual set? Have you kept away from it? or have you seen everything?

Lulu Wilson: I saw everything. Cause, I don’t really get scared that easily. Only if someone like jumps out at me then I might get a little scared. But I was there to do everything on set because I know it’s just a script and I know it’s all pretend. I don’t go in on set just thinking: “Oh someone is going to jump out on me. Someone is going to freak out. Something weird is going to happen.” I know it’s not going to happen.

Luis Lecca: Have you had a chance to see the film with a crowd?

Lulu Wilson: I did. It was awesome. All the scenes that the doll was in and that I was carrying the doll in or fighting the doll. And everyone was cheering like “Yeah!”. It made me feel so good and I was just so happy. I was laughing when people were screaming and it was just a lot of fun.

Luis Lecca: Watching it with a crowd. I’ve seen the reviews from some of the pre-screenings. Everyone loves this film. Were you familiar with the franchise, The Conjuring and all that and the first film coming into this?

Lulu Wilson: I was. Right before I started shooting it, I watched the first Annabelle. I loved it. I looked at it so much. I loved it so much. I thought it was great. I thought it was not too scary but not to0 not scary. I just thought it was perfect. And I did watch the first Conjuring and then after i shot everything I watched the second one. My mom started freaking out whenever she was watching it. She was like “I can’t do this. It’s too scary!” and I was like I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s not scary at all. I did read a lot about the actual Annabelle doll and I probably shouldn’t have because that freaked me out a lot because I walked onto set, I mean I knew that the Annabelle doll didn’t actually do like the one on set. But, I walked in and I was like “Wow, what if crazy stuff starts happening.” I was just having all these thoughts but nothing did happen and I was very happy about that.

Luis Lecca: Are you familiar with Scream Queens like Jamie Lee Curtis and stuff like that? Would that be something you wanna be known as your career progress as a lady that is known to do some awesome horror movies? Would that be a good genre for you?

Lulu Wilson: I don’t know. I love doing horror movies and stuff. But I feel like it’s nice to have a range and do other things even though horror films are the most fun to do. I feel like I should do all sorts of things like drama, comedy, and maybe some fantasy. I’ve always wanted to do fantasy.

Annabelle: Creation is set to release in theaters on August 11, 2017.

Synopsis

Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Directed By: David F. Sandberg

Written By: David Daubermen

Starring: Alicia Vela-Bailey, Miranda Otto, Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, Lulu Wilson, Adam Bartley, and much more.