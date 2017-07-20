260 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: BRIGHT Trailer Unveiled

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming film, Bright during their panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. The film is set to release December 22nd.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

Directed By: David Ayer

Written By: Max Landis

Starring: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Kenneth Choi, Brad William Henke, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholts, Brandon Larracuente, and more.