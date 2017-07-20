456 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season 7 Title Released

If you are a fan of American Horror Story, I’m sure you’ve already heard that season 7 is going to revolve around last year’s presidential elections with the season starting off on election night but the co-creator of the series, Ryan Murphy has clarified that it’s more than that.

Tonight, during an AHS event at San Diego Comic-Con Murphy revealed the title- American Horror Story: Cult.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

American Horror Story: Cult stars: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes, Lena Dunham (role in one episode), and Adina Porter.

The 7th season is set to premiere on October 5, 2017.