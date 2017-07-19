450 SHARES Share Tweet

With San Diego Comic Con right around the corner, Warner Brothers is ramping up to their yearly Hall H extravaganza. The Saturday panel promises a look at Ready Player One and Blade Runner 2049 for a start, but possibly the most anticipated portion of the morning will be the DCEU update. Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa will be on hand to discuss the soon to be released project and James Wan will offer a first look at, the currently in production, Aquaman.

Two new release dates have hit the Warner Brothers slate for untitled DC Films, February 14 and June 5, 2020, as well as a DC Animation film for June 1, 2018. While the titles have not yet been announced, most fans are speculating that these dates will be the homes for Wonder Woman 2 and The Batman.

Wonder Woman continues its successful streak with a record breaking summer, and will most likely become the highest priority for DC in the coming months. SDCC would be the perfect place to officially announce the sequel with Patty Jenkins returning to direct, especially with Gadot on hand already.

Matt Reeves is coming to San Diego off a successful opening weekend for War for the Planet of the Apes, and the director will finally have the room to focus on The Batman. The film is another tent pole for the DCEU that would benefit from the Hall H crowd and publicity. Affleck will also already be on hand if this is one of their announcements.

Of course, there are several other options to fill the untitled spaces aside from the main title heroes. Suicide Squad 2 is one option, with Jaume Collet-Serra closing in on a deal to direct. David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens is another with Margot Robbie returning as the infamous Harley Quinn. Possibly the most troubled of all the DCEU films, The Flash, which just received a small rewrite and will hopefully find a director in the coming days, is another contender.

As Comic Con ramps up to Saturday, we’ll just have to wait and see what announcements are made and what we can expect from the upcoming releases.

Source: Collider