It’s crazy to think that’s it’s already been 18 years since FLCL was first released in Japan. While the series wouldn’t air on Cartoon Network until 2003, those six episodes definitely made an impact on fans all around the world.

Last year, it was revealed that a new FLCL series was in development with 12 episodes being split into two different seasons that will air on Adult Swim. At Anime Expo Production I.G. it was revealed that both season 2 & 3 which will consist of six episode each will air in 2018 with a break in the middle and that each season will have completely different stories.

The Pillows who sang FLCL’s original ending song “Ride a Shooting Star” will be returning for the new series which you can hear in the trailer below, as well as the Original character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto.

It was also revealed that FLCL 2 will be getting an accompanying manga as well.

FLCL 2 description:

In the new season of FLCL , many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock.

But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot ‘Canti’ go?