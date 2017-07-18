206 SHARES Share Tweet

“In Nolan We Trust”

Dunkirk, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, opens in theaters this weekend. The film takes place during World War 2 when about four hundred thousand British troops were trapped and being slaughtered by German troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Without spoiling the film all I’m going to say here is that it’s one of the best of the decade.

We had a chance to cover the press conference and in attendance was director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, and Mark Rylance.

Here are a few highlights:

1.) When choosing what movie to direct, Christopher Nolan says it’s all about the story. He needs to have an emotional connection that will sustain him through the years. He also added that he’s very simple minded and can only do one thing at a time. Basically, concentrating on one film at a time. Producer Emma Thomas added that she suggest ideas to him all the time.

2.) When talking about what Nolan’s script looks like, Harry Styles said that a great part of them (the script) lend themselves to multiple views.

3.) Most who live in the UK know the history of Dunkirk. In fact, Nolan can’t remember ever NOT knowing about that part of history.

You can watch the entire press conference below.

Synopsis:

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

Initial release: July 20, 2017 (Russia)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Music composed by: Hans Zimmer

Screenplay: Christopher Nolan

Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema