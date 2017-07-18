550 SHARES Share Tweet

Are you ready? San Diego Comic-Con kicks off tomorrow with preview night. For the following four days, the San Diego Convention Center and the Gaslamp District will be filled with attendees and people looking to enjoy the night life that is San Diego Comic-Con.

While we previously covered in a video what to expect and few things to prepare for in a video you can find at the end of this article, we thought we’d share a few things we are excited for.

Exclusives:

I could spend forever talking about the exhibit hall. Every year companies bring exclusive goodies to San Diego Comic-Con and it becomes a mad house. Knowing what you want to buy can help you plan your schedule but there is a catch, a lot of these booths require you to camp out to receive a wristband or ticket to purchase anything. This includes Hasbro, Funko, Bandai, Lego (for their exclusive set) to name a few.

There’s a lot of awesome things to buy, here are a few we are looking forward to picking up.

BOOM Studios Comic Exclusives – Booth #2229

Limited Print Posters, Samurai Jack Pins and Contra Vinyl LP soundtrack from Mondo – Booth #835

Blizzard Exclusive Prints and Overwatch Golden Deadly Soldier 76 – Booth #140

Street Fighter Limited Edition Metal Cards Round 3 & Evangelion Pins – UDON Entertainment Booth #4529

Lockjaw Plush and Emoji Pins – Marvel Booth #2329

Rick and Morty & Scott Pilgrim Variant Comics – ONI Press Booth #1833

Metallic Red 25th Anniversary Harley Quinn & 7″ SDCC exclusive DC Comics Bombshells, the Golden Goddess Series – Cryptozoic Entertainment Booth #115

Pacman x Hello Kitty x Bait Figure, Transformers 4″ & 6″ Figures, Figpin x Bait Goku Pin, & Switch x Monopoly x Bait Pewter Penny Bags – BAIT Booth #532

Power Rangers Exclusives – Bandai Booth #3535

Movie Realization Ronin Boba Fett Prototype & S.H.Figuarts Goku Kaiohken Ver. – Bluefin Tamashii Nations Booth #3545

Storm Collectibles ‘Hot Ryu’ & ‘Noob Saibot’ Action Figure – Bluefin Booth #401

One:12 Collective Miles Morales Spider-Man & One:12 Collective X-Men Deadpool Summer Exclusive – Mezco Booth #3445

Funko Booth #5341 – There are too many to list here, this is one of the hottest booths at the show. Here is a list of almost all of the Funko Pops and figures that will be available at the show, usually Funko only sells a certain amount of the more limited pops each day, and limited to one of each pop per person. Luckily a lot of these will be Summer exclusives meaning stores like Gamestop, Barnes & Nobles, Toys R’ Us and Hot Topic will them in stock while supplies last. What pops are where, check this Reddit post for more information.

There is also a pop-up shop that will have a variety of Hanna-Barbera themed pops.

Last but not least, Hasbro Booth #3329. Get ready for more exclusive goodies from Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, Transformers, and Magic: The Gathering. Like Funko Hasbro sells a limited amount of each item per day and even then may sell out by day 3 or 4. If you can’t make San Diego Comic-Con and don’t want to pay the crazy eBay prices, Hasbro sells a limited amount of their exclusives online after Comic-Con.

Panels:

Panels can be just as bad, if not worse as spending the entire day in the exhibit hall. Seats are limited in panels depending on the size of the room and lines are just as long with people already lined up hours before and rooms aren’t always cleared for the next panel. Hall H as we mentioned in the video, sees people lining up the night before a major panel.

If you plan on camping out at Hall H, work with friends so at least one of you is saving the spot and rotate so everyone can spend a little time walking around until badges are passed out. If you plan on attending anything in Ballroom 20 or over at the Hilton, plan to line up as early as you can so you can get a seat and don’t plan on attending too many panels focusing on the ones you really want to attend more.

Here are a few panels we are looking forward to – Marvel Studios, Marvel’s Inhumans and Defenders panels, Warner Bros. Picture Presentation, Archer, Rick & Morty, Jack Kirby 100th, Star Trek Discovery, Amazon’s The Tick and Sonic Mana.

you can find the entire schedule here.

Autographs:

Every year, companies like Fox, Warner Bros., Marvel, Sony bring popular shows to SDCC and hold panels. Better yet, you have a chance to meet the cast of your favorite show if you manage to get an autograph ticket. To get an autograph ticket you need to camp out the night before the autograph session you want to attend. You’ll be in line with people who are trying to get tickets for the exclusive items but once you get upstairs into the Pavillion area that’s where everything splits based on what you want to do. Once again work with friends or make friends in line because it’s going to be a long night since you won’t get inside til 6am and by midnight the long is already getting pretty long. A note though make sure you get in the right line if this is your first year since the line for people waiting for the Hall H panels is right next to the exclusive/autograph line.

Parties and Gatherings:

While there are panels happening will around 10 pm in the convention center, there will be plenty of things to do at night in the Gaslamp District. A lot of companies rent out venues for parties and kick backs, even in the afternoon. Looking for something to do, well Nerdophiles has some info on parties you can check out.

Also, don’t forget about the Nuke the Fridge Comic-Con After Party on Saturday, July 22nd!