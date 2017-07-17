650 SHARES Share Tweet

Dragon Ball Fighter Z is looking to be the must play Fighting game of 2018. Playable at EVO 2017, producer Tomoko Hiroki appeared on stage at the conclusion of the Tekken 7 Tournament with a new trailer and some important info.

Hiroki introduced a new trailer which introduced Future Trunks and right after revealed that on Wednesday, July 26th players will be able to sign up to play on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. While the E3 build of the game featured six playable characters, the beta version will feature nine meaning you will be able to play as Goku, Teen Gohan, Vegeta, Majin Buu, Cell, Frieza, Trunks and two yet to be revealed characters.

It’s a safe bet that spots will fill up fast so make sure you sign up right away.

What characters do you hope to see in Dragon Ball Fighter Z?