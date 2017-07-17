650 SHARES Share Tweet

Join Natsu and the rest of the gang as Funimation Films has will be bringing Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry to the big screen in select theaters across North American theaters this August. The movie is set to be screened in 300 U.S. and 12 Canadian locations.

Fans will be able to enjoy the film with their choice of Japanese (w/ subtitles) on August 14th or an English dub version on August 16th in North America and August 17th in Canada during its limited theatrical release. Tickets for Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry currently on sale, you can find theater locations and times on the Funimation website.

Synopsis

Natsu is known as the one and only fire-breathing Dragon Slayer, but this next adventure will take him to the next level. Luckily, he still has his trusty team by his side: Happy, a flying cat; Gray, an ice mage; Erza, a knight who switches armor and abilities mid-battle; and Lucy, a wizard who fights with a set of celestial spirits.

When these Fairy Tail members first joined forces, they formed a team no one could topple. But this next mission could be their last.

Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years, it’s been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it and delivers it to Animus in the Kingdom of Stella. Now it’s up to the gang to infiltrate the Stella Kingdom and retrieve the staff. It seems like it should be an easy job, but what they uncover isn’t what they expected.