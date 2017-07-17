350 SHARES Share Tweet

No, you aren’t imagining things, you are looking at what is probably the coolest hoodie ever made. Fans of the original Nintendo Entertainment System will easily recognize the two different shades of Grey, black trim, and red markings that make up this awesome zip up hoodie.

This NES Classic Hoodie comes from Merchoid, the ultimate providers of Geek Merchandise and is officially licensed by Nintendo. Currently available for pre-order right now on the Merchoid website and scheduled to release in September, it’s hard not to be impressed by the look and overall design.

It’s really nice to see that Merchoid went the extra mile, the stitching you can see in the photo gallery below looks top notch, the addition of the power and reset button on the bottom along with the Nintendo logo on the right chest just makes me want to wear this even more. For $55 this is a no brainer since it’s cheaper than buying an actual NES System or even an NES Classic, especially since it can go anywhere with you!

Re-enter an 8-bit 80s wonderland, where Mario is king, gloves are controllers and some of the best gaming experiences are a cartridge push away. And what better way to embrace your 80s nostalgia than representing your favorite console in one stylish hoodie? Now you’re playing with power!

You can find plenty of other gaming related goodies over at the Merchoid website including some really cool Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Jacket and Shirts. Now I can only imagine what a Famicom version of the hoodie would look like.