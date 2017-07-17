275 SHARES Share Tweet

LEATHERFACE Red Band Trailer Released

The red band trailer for the long awaited prequel of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Leatherface has been released. There will be an exclusive DirecTv release on September 21, 2017, along with a short theatrical run and a VOD release on October 20, 2017.

Check out the Red Band trailer below:

Synopsis

In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriffs’ daughter dead. Ten years later, he kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with 3 other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, the young Sawyer Teen goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster known now as Leatherface.

Directed By: Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury

Written By: Seth M. Sherwood

Starring: Lili Taylor (Verna Sawyer), Stephen Dorff (Texas Ranger Hal Hartman), Nicole Andrews (Tammy), James Bloor (Ike), Sam Coleman (Bud), Sam Strike (Jackson), Vanessa Grasse (Lizzy), Julian Kostov (Ted Hardesty), Boris Kabakchiev (Yang Jet), Ian Fisher (Dave), Dejan Angelov (Nubbins Sawyer), and more.

Source: Bloody-Disgusting