551 SHARES Share Tweet

Akuma isn’t the only guest character in Tekken 7 as Katsuhiro Harada appeared on stage at the conclusion of the Tekken 7 tournament at EVO. After teasing a possible announcement on Twitter Harada had a new trailer to show off which revealed that Geese from the King of Fighters/Fatal Fury series will be joining the King of the Iron Fist Tournament this Winter.

Geese has his full arsenal of skills at his disposal with Repukkens, ground grabs, and counters to punish his enemies. It also seems that Geese will have two specials at his disposal as the trailer shows him using the Raging Storm and Rashoumon.

It will be interesting to see if the Tekken team will make the inputs of Geese’s Raging Storm a little easier to use or if you need to start practicing your pretzel inputs now.