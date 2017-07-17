550 SHARES Share Tweet

At EVO 2017, Square Enix announced that later this Summer it will be holding a closed Beta for its upcoming 3 vs 3 Fighting Game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Everyone who was in attendance during the EVO Finals was given an access key for the Beta, while those who didn’t attend and want to be part of the Beta need to sign up at the official Dissidia website for a chance to be selected.

Just confirmed: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is getting a Closed Beta this summer! Register for a chance to get in: https://t.co/l30AJXjhlo pic.twitter.com/IpwuQRRono — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 17, 2017

Developed by Tecmo Koei, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is being developed exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and ill be released in 2018. The game features characters from the entire Final Fantasy series including Noctis from Final Fantasy XV, Ramza from Final Fantasy Tactics and Ace from Final Fantasy Type-0.