Here’s a look at the epic D23 Expo exclusive poster given to those who attended the event this past weekend. The image was released by Marvel Studios’ concept artist Ryan Meinerding via twitter.

I loved painting this #blackpanther poster for #d23expo Couldn’t make it to the con? Follow me and retweet for a chance to win this poster! pic.twitter.com/FhvBoINqAg — Ryan Meinerding (@MeinerdingArt) July 16, 2017

Black Panther hits theaters February 16th, 2018.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakandan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.