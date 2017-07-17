605 SHARES Share Tweet

D23 Expo 2017: A WRINKLE IN TIME TEASER TRAILER AND POSTER RELEASED

Disney released the teaser trailer for their upcoming film, A Wrinkle in Time during their live action panel at D23. The film is directed by Ava DuVernay and is set to release in theaters March 9, 2018.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Synopsis

The film, which is an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love.

Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based on the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time” is produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer. The film stars: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard with Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine and introduces Storm Reid.