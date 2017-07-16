web analytics
*COMIC-CON WEEKEND 18+ SPECIAL EVENT with NUKE THE FRIDGE*

Join Nuke the Fridge this Saturday for the best San Diego Comic-Con 2017 After Party starting at 8pm. Walking distance from the convention center. NO Comic-Con badge needed!!!

This Saturday 7/22 is a special superhero costume themed costume party as Bassmnt proudly presents the one and only DJ PARTY FAVOR!!

Location:

Bassmnt San Diego
919 Fourth Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101

For tickets & more info —> https://tinyurl.com/y8wkl2rh
For VIP table reservations —> 619.231.9200

Bassmnt Nightclub
www.bassmntsd.com
info@bassmntsd.com