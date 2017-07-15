301 SHARES Share Tweet

Yesterday we brought you the animation recap for Disney’s D23 Expo. We were invited to the live action panel on day 2 of D23 which gave us a preview of what Disney has in store for live action movies.

Walt Disney Pictures announced a live action version of Dumbo is in production in London England and is being directed by Tim Burton. The film stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton. The film is a reimagining of the classic animated film from 1941. Those in attendace at the D23 panel were treated to a glimps of what Dumbo will look like via a life size clay maquaette that was brought out on stage. Dumbo will be released be March 29, 2019.

Wrinkle In Time directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time” is produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer. The film stars: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard with Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine and introduces Storm Reid. A Wrinkle In Time will be released March 9, 2018. Check out the trailer below!

Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel to the original movie and is set several year after the original movie. Emily Blunt took to the stage at the D23 Expo in Anaheim this morning, joining director/producer Rob Marshall to talk about the eagerly-anticipated return of the enigmatic nanny, where Blunt offered insight as to how she made the character her own. “I needed to try to pay homage to Julie Andrews but carve out a new space for myself. And we were very loyal to the books,” said Blunt. Marshall shared, “I was incredibly honored to be approached by Disney about directing a sequel. This is a brand new original film musical from top to bottom, which is very rare, and it is a wonderful opportunity to create something specifically for the screen.” The movie stars Lin-Manual Miranda, Angela Landsbury, Meryl Streep and Dick Van Dyke. Mary Poppins Returns will be in theatres Christmas 2018.

The definit highlight of the panel was the assemable cast and teaser trailer for Avengers:Infinity War which caused the crowd to rise to their feet. The footage shown was phenominal, this is definitly the movie to watch!

COMING SOON:

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Mulan (Live Action)

Aladdin (Will Smith as the Genie, Live Action)

The Jungle Cruise (Starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson)