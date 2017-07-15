666 SHARES Share Tweet

We’ve traveled to Wonderland, Atlantis, Olympus Coliseum, Agrabah and now you can add Andy’s room as the world of Toy Story is coming to Kingdom Hearts 3!

Revealed at D23, KH3 Director Tetsuya Nomura appeared with some new information about the game who included a release window: 2018. Of course, this can change at any time but knowing that the game may be coming out next year has me extremely excited.

Of course, to keep yourself busy until the game finally releases, you can catch up by playing the entire series which is currently available on the PlayStation 4 via the compilation Kingdom Hearts 1.5/Kingdom Hearts 2.5 HD ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts 2.8.

You can watch the entire Kingdom Heart’s section of the Level Up! The Walt Disney company’s Video Game Showcase below:

The addition of a Pixar franchise to the series is a great sign, this could mean we could see other Disney owned franchises being added to the Kingdom Hearts series soon including Star Wars and possibly even Marvel!