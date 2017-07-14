700 SHARES Share Tweet

We finally have some news about the plot for Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 and it comes via D23 Expo 2017 and studio executive himself, John Lasseter.

According to Lasseter, the animated movie will take place “a minute” after the first film!

“It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on… It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that’s where start this movie.”

He also added

“One of the unique things about the Incredibles is it’s really a story of a family set in the world of superheroes. This one carries on that theme. It’s awesome, the idea we came up with — simple as that. … We love to really look at our own lives and look at what’s going on, and find themes that we know will resonate with the audience.”

Many fans, including myself, consider The Incredibles one of the best Pixar films.

The Incredibles 2 opens in theaters on June 15, 2018. Stay tuned as the first trailer may drop at any time!