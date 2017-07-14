527 SHARES Share Tweet

Andy Park (Visual Development Supervisor & Concept Artist for Marvel Studios) has released the first look of his D23 Exclusive poster for Thor: Ragnarok. The poster features an epic battle between our two favorite Superheroes Thor and the Incredible Hulk.

Check out the poster below:

Mark Ruffalo has also teased about a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok via his twitter.

Check out his tweets below:

Marvel Fans… I just saw a preview of what Marvel is showing at Comic-Con. You are about to get your mind blown! Best I’ve seen yet. Kaboom Saw new Thor3 trailer today. Amazing!!! Guess who wins in a fight between Thor and Hulk? There seems to be a little confusion. You’ll see.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 13, 2017

Thor: Ragnorak is set to release in theaters November 3, 2017.

Synopsis

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!

Directed By: Taika Waititi

Written By: Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, Eric Pearson, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, & Jack Kirby

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch ( Dr. Stephen Strange), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Cate Blanchett (Hela), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Karl Urban (Skurge), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Ray Stevenson (Volstagg), and much more.

