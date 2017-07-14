372 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney’s D23 Expo kicked off opening day with a phenomenal panel covering all their animation divisions. Walt Disney Animation, Pixar and Disney Toons all shared what they have up their magical sleeves. John Lasseter hosted the celebrity filled panel which not only gave us a glimpse into Disney’s animation but the event was also filled with live music and a finale that brought fans to their feet.

Our first look was at DisneyToons Studios’ untitled “Space” animated feature which gave us a look at aviation and beyond. We were shown a beautifully animated sequence with flying jets in the vein of Disney’s Planes which was released in 2013. The untitled animated feature is directed by Klay Hall and Bobs Gangway and will be in theaters in 2019.

The next project up was Olaf’s Frozen Adventure with Kristin Bell taking the stage to talk about the new 21 minute holiday featurette that will be on the big screen in front of Pixar’s Coco. The crowd was treated to an additional surprise when the voice of Olaf himself Josh Gad hit the stage and sang live to one of the songs in the film. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure looks very funny and will be one to look forward to this November.

Frozen 2 was announced with all of the original cast returning including Kristin Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff. We were treated to a behind the scenes look at the directors recent trip to Norway, Finland and Iceland for inspiration for the movie.

Another untitled animation film is in the works, this one is from Pixar. Director Dan Scanlon, shared an intimate story of losing his father at a very young age which became the inspiration for the film. The film is described as an “Adventure Suburban Fantasy” by Scanlon who further explained this animated world doesn’t have any humans in it but rather is filled with elves, trolls, and sprites.

Toy Story 4 is in full production! Now although everyone in attendance was sad to learn John Lasseter would not be directing the fourth installment, Lasseter did happily explain he would be in the role of executive producer. Lasseter announced the new director would be Josh Cooley who was brought out on stage. Cooley directed the poplar Pixar short Riley’s First Date? and was promoted to director by Lasseter himself. Toy Story 4 will be in theaters summer of 2019.



The Incredibles 2 was also announced with director Brad Bird arriving on stage and giving the fans details about the upcoming animated film. A faux fashion retrospect was played for the audience on the big screen highlighting the career of Edna Mode (Voiced by Brad Bird). Take a look below at the video.

Those in attendance were also treated to a very funny animated sequence featuring baby Jack-Jack versus a very determined raccoon. The grand finale was the entire voice cast assembling on stage including Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and newcomer Huck Milner as the voice of Dash (For obvious reasons). The Incredibles 2 comes to theaters June 15, 2018.

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 arrived to glorious fanfare inside the D23 hall. Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston brought out Sarah Silverman to the stage who talked about her character Vanellope von Schweetz. Vanellope and Ralph have left the video game world and find themselves caught up in the storm of this brand new thing called the internet. Along the way the meet a new character named Yesss voiced by Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson who plays an important character in the film.

In one of the funniest animated sequences I’ve ever seen, Vanellope is traveling through the internet and meets the Disney princess’ which results in non stop hilarity. The grand finale was witnessing Auli‘i Carvalho (“Moana”), Kristen Bell (Anna in “Frozen”), Kelly MacDonald (Merida in “Brave”), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in “Tangled”), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog”), Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in “Aladdin”), Paige O’Hara (Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”) all on the same stage at D23! Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is coming to theaters November 21, 2018.

Finally, we had a look at Pixar’s newest film Coco. The film centers around 12 year old Miguel who longs t0 be a musician however, his family is strongly against it and discourages him from wanting him to follow his dream. A fateful decision leads young Miguel into the land of the dead where he attempts to uncover the reason why his family has banned music from their life. We were treated to a live performance of “Remember Me” by Anthony Gonzalez (Miguel) and Benjamin Bratt backed by the Grammy award winning Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band as well Grammy award winning Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea and Ballet Folkloric de Los Angeles under the direction of Kareli Montoya. Coco is coming to theaters November 22, 2017.

