Comic-Con 2017: Comic-Con Bag Designs Released

Warner Bros. Television has released their full line of Comic-con bags and Superhero collector pins. The bags will feature some of our favorite CW characters including The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and much more. This year, each attendee will also receive an exclusive collector pin (one of the 6 DC superheroes) with their bag. But wait! There’s more. If you don’t like these bags (which I don’t know anyone who would), Warner Bros is also giving out bags to their upcoming movies including Blade Runner 2049, Justice League, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and Ready Player One. This marks the 8th year that Warner Bros. is providing these bags to SDCC.

Check out the designs for the bags below:

Check out the exclusive DC collectible pins below:

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 runs from Thursday, July 20, 2017 thru Sunday, July 23, 2017.