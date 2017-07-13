In celebration of the release of VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS in theaters, we are giving away run of engagement passes to watch the film inside the TCL Chinese Theatre. Info on how you can win below! Here’s how you can win: 1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE 2.) Retweet the contest HERE You can also use the Tweet below: RT & Follow @nukethefridge + @ChineseTheatres for a chance to win FREE passes to #Valerian (@ValerianMovie) GOOD LUCK!! pic.twitter.com/321ePiGB9D — Luis Lecca (@NukeTheFridge) July 11, 2017