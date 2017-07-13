web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

In celebration of the release of VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS in theaters, we are giving away run of engagement passes to watch the film inside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Info on how you can win below!




Here’s how you can win:

1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE

2.) Retweet the contest HERE

You can also use the Tweet below: