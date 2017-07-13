558 SHARES Share Tweet

In THE MUMMY (Starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella), when an ancient evil rises up to seek revenge on our world, relive the epic saga in The Mummy, unleashing onto Digital on August 22, 2017, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on September 12, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Packed with over an hour of special bonus content, experience never-before-scene footage and hidden secrets The Mummy has within with stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe, and Jake Johnson.

We have some Blu-ray release info for the film below!

TOM CRUISE CONFRONTS A LEGENDARY TERROR IN AN ALL-NEW STUNNING THRILL RIDE

THE MUMMY

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL AUGUST 22, 2017 AND 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD AND ON DEMAND ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2017 FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Universal City, California, July 12, 2017 – An ancient evil is unleashed after centuries of captivity and her lust for revenge threatens to destroy the world in The Mummy, a spectacular saga coming to Digital on August 22, 2017 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on September 12, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible franchise, Top Gun) battles the ultimate evil in a breathtaking version of the legendary and mystical monster that has captivated and terrified humankind for centuries. With more than an hour of never-before-seen bonus features, The Mummy 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD reveal the deepest secrets behind this sumptuous and wonder-filled epic.

Thought safely entombed deep beneath the desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella, Star Trek Beyond, Kingsman: The Secret Service) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day. Her malevolence has grown over millennia and with it come terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sands of the Middle East through modern-day London, The Mummy balances wonder, thrills, and imagination.

The latest action-packed entry from director and producer Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek Into Darkness, Now You See Me) and producer Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious franchise), The Mummy also stars Oscar® winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World, “New Girl”), Annabelle Wallis (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Peaky Blinders”), and Courtney B. Vance (“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” Terminator Genisys).

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™ AND DVD:

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Cruise & Kurtzman: A Conversation Rooted in Reality – Tom Cruise and Alex Kurtzman discuss the making of The Mummy .

Tom Cruise and Alex Kurtzman discuss the making of . Rooted in Reality – Filmmakers and cast reveal how they broke away from old tropes and traditions to create a dynamic and realistic 21st century monster movie.

Filmmakers and cast reveal how they broke away from old tropes and traditions to create a dynamic and realistic 21st century monster movie. Life in Zero-G: Creating the Plane Crash – Watch Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, and the crew shoot the incredible plane sequence.

Watch Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, and the crew shoot the incredible plane sequence. Meet Ahmanet – Sofia Boutella shares the excitement of reinventing a monster icon.

Sofia Boutella shares the excitement of reinventing a monster icon. Cruise in Action – A behind-the-scenes look at Tom Cruise’s most memorable Mummy stunts.

A behind-the-scenes look at Tom Cruise’s most memorable Mummy stunts. Becoming Jekyll and Hyde – Find out how the casting of Russell Crowe brought a bold new dimension to the roles of Jekyll and Hyde.

Find out how the casting of Russell Crowe brought a bold new dimension to the roles of Jekyll and Hyde. Choreographed Chaos – Watch as cast and filmmakers create an epic outdoors clash between ancient and modern worlds.

Watch as cast and filmmakers create an epic outdoors clash between ancient and modern worlds. Nick Morton: In Search of a Soul – Tom Cruise describes what drew him to play a man seemingly without a soul.

Tom Cruise describes what drew him to play a man seemingly without a soul. Ahmanet Reborn Animated Graphic Novel – Witness Ahmanet’s descent into the monstrous underworld as she is reborn into the Goddess of Chaos and Wrath.

Witness Ahmanet’s descent into the monstrous underworld as she is reborn into the Goddess of Chaos and Wrath. Feature Commentary with director and producer Alex Kurtzman, and cast members Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Marwan Kenzari, Russell Crowe

Casting By: Francine Maisler CSA

Music By: Brian Tyler

Costume Designer: Penny Rose

Edited By: Paul Hirsch ACE , Gina Hirsch, Andrew Mondshein ACE

Production Designers: Dominic Watkins, John Hutman

Director of Photography : Ben Seresin BSC ACE

Executive Produced By: Jeb Brody, Roberto Orci

Produced By: Alex Kurtzman p.g.a , Chris Morgan, Sean Daniel p.g.a , Sarah Bradshaw

Story By: Jon Spaihts, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet

Screenplay By: David Koepp, Christopher McQuarrie, Dylan Kussman

Directed By: Alex Kurtzman

DOLBY ATMOS® SOUNDTRACK

The Mummy Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – 4K Ultra HD:

Street Date: September 12, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number: 61188191 (US)/ 61188192 (CDN)

Running Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Layers: BD-66

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity

Language/Subtitles : English SDH, French and Spanish

Sound: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – BLU-RAY ™ :

Street Date: September 12, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number: 61168754 (US)/ 61168764 (CDN)

Running Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity

Language/Subtitles : English SDH, French and Spanish

Sound: English Dolby Atmos/Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – DVD:

Street Date: September 12, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number: 61168755 (US)/ 61168765 (CDN)

Running Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity

Language/Subtitles : English SDH, French and Spanish

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes Ultra HD Blu-ray™, Blu-ray™ and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD will include all bonus features on the Blu-ray™ disc.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. DIGITAL lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.