PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES Out On Blu-ray Oct 3rd!

Sails Into Homes

on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ Sept. 19

and 4K Ultra HD™/Blu-ray™ Combo Pack Oct. 3

PRESS RELEASE

BURBANK, Calif. (July 14, 2017) — From Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, it was announced today at D23 Expo, that “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”—the fifth film in the now-iconic “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise—will sail home on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ on September 19, and on 4K Ultra HD™/Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand on October 3.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is a rollicking new tale of the high seas, infused with all the elements of fantasy, humor, and action that have resulted in an international phenomenon for the past 13 years. Johnny Depp returns to his Academy AwardŽ-nominated role as the outrageous, swashbuckling scoundrel Captain Jack Sparrow, and is joined by OscarŽ winners Javier Bardem (Best Supporting Actor, “No Country for Old Men”) and Geoffrey Rush (Best Actor, “Shine”).

Fans who bring home “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will experience the nonstop action in stunning 4K Ultra HD format, the ultimate home entertainment experience with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby AtmosŽ immersive audio.

Bonus material includes a collection of behind-the-scenes, making-of stories, including a conversation with directors Joachim Rřnning and Espen Sandberg; a sit-down with the two young newcomers who play Henry and Carina; the secrets behind the menacing new villain, Salazar, and his ferocious ghost sharks; an on-set visit with Jack’s first mate from all five films; a chat with Sir Paul McCartney who appears as Uncle Jack; and a discussion about the franchise’s legacy; along with hilarious bloopers, deleted scenes and memories from producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s photo diary.

The rip-roaring adventure—packed with humor, suspense and jaw-dropping special effects—finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack.

Bonus features include*:

BLU-RAY & DIGITAL in HD:

Dead Men Tell More Tales: The Making of a New Adventure – Get unique access into the making of this exciting new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie with this collection of revealing and entertaining stories that you can view individually or as a “play all.” A Return to the Sea – Two talented filmmakers, Joachim Rřnning and Espen Sandberg, team up to bring “Pirates of the Caribbean” back to the screen. Hear how this new chapter of the tale was developed.

– Get unique access into the making of this exciting new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie with this collection of revealing and entertaining stories that you can view individually or as a “play all.” Telling Tales: A Sit-down with Brenton & Kaya – Meet Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario, the young actors behind Henry and Carina. The two sit down together for a revealing conversation on becoming a part of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise and its continuing legacy.

The Matador & The Bull: Secrets of Salazar & The Silent Mary – Oscar-winner Javier Bardem reveals more about his menacing new character and the foreboding ship he helms.

First Mate Confidential – Go on-set along with Kevin McNally, the affable actor behind the feisty Mr. Gibbs, Captain Jack’s reliable first mate from all five movies.

Deconstructing the Ghost Sharks – Peer below the depths at how these ferocious, mythical monsters were designed and brought to life.

Wings Over the Caribbean – Captain Jack has a memorable encounter with Sir Paul McCartney – rock ‘n’ roll royalty.

An Enduring Legacy – Take one more look at the “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” experience and the impact of “Pirates of the Caribbean” — the movies, the ride and beyond.

Bloopers of the Caribbean

Jerry Bruckheimer Photo Diary

Deleted Scenes Highwayman

Henry Turner Learns a Lesson from Captain Jack

A Whale in Poseidon’s Tomb

Alternate Coda: Murtogg & Mullroy “Flogging”



DVD:

First Mate Confidential

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joachim Rřnning and Espen Sandberg, with the screenplay by Jeff Nathanson (“Catch Me If You Can,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”) and story by Nathanson and Terry Rossio. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr., Terry Rossio and Brigham Taylor.

The film stars Johnny Depp (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Disney’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass”), Academy AwardŽ winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”), Brenton Thwaites (“The Giver,” “Maleficent”), Kaya Scodelario (“The Maze Runner” films, upcoming “The King’s Daughter”), Kevin R. McNally (“Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Macbeth Unhinged”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), David Wenham (“Lion,” “300: Rise of an Empire”), Stephen Graham (“Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Gangs of New York”) and Academy AwardŽ winner Geoffrey Rush (“The King’s Speech,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

SPECIFICATIONS:

Product Offerings: Digital = 4K UHD with HDR (HDR-10 or Dolby Vision), HD, SD

Physical = 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD with HDR-10, Blu-ray, Digital in HD/SD),

Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray, DVD, Digital in HD/SD), DVD

On Demand – October 3rd – check with your local provider

Feature Run Time: Approximately 129 minutes

Rating: PG-13 in U.S., PG in CE, and G in CF

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Audio: 4K UHD Blu-ray = English Dolby Atmos, English,

Spanish and French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

4K UHD Digital = English Dolby Atmos (platform dependent), English 5.1, English 2.0

Blu-ray = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio,

Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

DVD = English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks,

English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

Subtitles: Physical = English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Closed Captions: Digital = English; DVD = English

