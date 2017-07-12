650 SHARES Share Tweet

Sentai Films works announced during its panel at Anime Expo that it will be releasing English dubs of five of its current titles. Those titles are Haikyu!!, Flip Flappers, Tanaka-kun is Always Listless ( Tanaka-kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge), Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto (Sakamoto desu ga?) as well as the second season of Squid Girl (Shinryaku! Ika Musume).

Sentai Filmworks also premiered the first three dubbed episodes of Food Wars. Stay tuned for our impressions.

Thanks to Anime Expo live streaming all the panels held in Petree Hall, you can watch the full panel below:

Watch live video from AnimeExpo on www.twitch.tv