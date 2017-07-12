550 SHARES Share Tweet

Fans of NIS America are in for a huge treat with the releases of various games in September and October which include Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA and Culdcept Revolt.

At Anime Expo, NIS America held a panel which also revealed new titles that fans can look forward to:

Penny-Punching Princess –

NIS America revealed that it will be releasing Penny Punching Princess on the PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2018. In this Action-RPG money is key to success, with enough money even a level-1 character can beat a demon king.

In a world ruled by capitalism, cash is king!

Use the money you gather to bribe enemies to fight for you, activate deadly traps with your dough, and when all else fails, smash all that stand against you with your fists! Fight your way from nothing and amass treasures to take on the mighty Dragoloan family and reclaim your kingdom!

It was announced that a limited edition of the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch which will include a copy of the game, two Royal Family Lapel Pins, Sebastian and Coin Keychains, a Credit Card Shaped 2GB USB (w/ Official Soundtrack) and a Collector’s Gold Bar Box. It’s currently up for pre-order on the NIS America Store.

Demon Gaze II –

In 2014, NIS America published Demon Gaze on the PlayStation Vita and now a new adventure is heading to both the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4.

The world’s western frontier—with a dark shroud covering his memories of the past. The land before him contains many labyrinths that hold both treasure and danger in equal volumes. Without knowing where else to go or what else to do, Oz decides to take up arms in order to hunt down artifacts and eke out a living in this world that feels so new to him. One day, he will have to face his past, but until then, he has no choice but to trust those around him, and in his newfound abilities as a “Demon Gazer”…

Demon Gaze II will be released on November 14th and both the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4 versions will get the Limited Edition treatment which will include a soundtrack, hardcover art book, and collector’s box.

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows –

The follow-up to 2016’s cult horror hit Yomawari: Night Alone , Yomawari: Midnight Shadows introduces two brand-new girls, Yui and Haru, to the night and the spirits who haunt it. Separated by a mysterious attacker, each girl will explore haunting and bizarre locations, face the terrors of the night, and test their courage and wits to survive and reconnect with one another.

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows will be on October 24, 2017, for the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4 and Steam. NIS America will release a Standard and Limited Edition of the game for both PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4 which will include a copy of the game, a set of Black Acrylic Charms, and a Glow-in-the-Dark Cloth Poster.

Tokyo Tattoo Girls –

Make your mark!

After a calamity befalls Tokyo, some of the city’s survivors find themselves with powerful abilities bestowed on them by colorful tattoos. The city is cordoned off from the world, its inhabitants isolated. To create peace, the city has been divided into 23 wards, each controlled by a powerful group known as “Kumi.” Together, these Kumi form the “Union.” It’s rumored that escape from the devastated city is possible, but only for the person who manages to defeat all 23 Kumi…

Key Features:

Become the Tattoo Artist/The Power of Tattoos – Choose your companion character to help you escape from Tokyo, and develop her abilities by giving her powerful tattoos.

– Choose your companion character to help you escape from Tokyo, and develop her abilities by giving her powerful tattoos. Conquer Tokyo’s 23 Wards/A City to Conquer – Battle against the Union to conquer all of Tokyo’s 23 wards in the hope of escaping the city!

– Battle against the Union to conquer all of Tokyo’s 23 wards in the hope of escaping the city! Gorgeous Tattoo Designs – Enjoy unique designs inspired by traditional Japanese tattoo art created by tattoo artist Koji Tanaka.

Developed by Sushi Typhoon Games, Tokyo Tattoo Girls will be released on the PlayStation Vita and Steam later this year. In Japan the game was released as a digital-only title, NIS America will be releasing a physical copy of the game in a Limited Edition Set which includes an original soundtrack, and softcover art book.

The Longest Five Minutes –

Last year, NIS America announced it would be releasing The Longest Five Minutes sometime in 2017. While the game won’t be released until 2018 now, it’s not a problem with all game being released in the next few months. Developed by Nippon Ichi Software and SYUPRO-DX, the game originally launched in Japan back in 2016 for the PlayStation Vita.

Our hero faces the origin of all evil, the Overlord himself, but suddenly loses all memories of his adventure.

His finishing moves, the name of his hometown, and even the reason he’s trying to defeat the Overlord in the first place, all gone. Our hero feels as though he’s letting his allies down…

In the midst of battle, his allies’ words and the Overlord’s taunting triggers flashbacks, bringing his memories back piece by piece. Our hero tries to regain his priceless memories before it’s too late, but the Overlord stands before him, his power unyielding!

What can happen in The Longest Five Minutes!?

NIS America announced it will be releasing the game for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with the Switch version set to get a Limited Edition release which includes a 2-disc soundtrack with art booklet and four lapel pins.