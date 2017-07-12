704 SHARES Share Tweet

Summer is here and that’s the perfect excuse to stay home and play some video games. Activision launched the Call of Duty Days of Summer event two weeks ago for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. Today, fans of Call of Duty: Black Ops III are in for some fun with new content including new maps, dedicated XP events, and summer-themed items to acquire.

From now until August 1st, players can log into Call of Duty: Black Ops III on either PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC to receive the following free items.

Playable Skyjacked, Gauntlet, Rise and Splash maps

Dedicated XP events to level up

Ability to acquire new limited-time weapon camo and other summer-themed items in the loot pool

The Call of Duty Days of Summer event will end on August 1st for all three titles.