At Anime Expo, Aksys Games revealed that it will be releasing various games including four otome games from Idea Factory ‘s Otomate game brand in 2018.

Here is a quick look at the titles:

Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure – PlayStation Vita (Digital only)

Released on July 7th, Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure is an action-puzzle game that challenges players to put their sharpened ninja skills to the test! Players assume the role of Usagimaru, a legendary hero who embarks on a massive quest to save a village from the clutches of vile monsters.

Enjoy the beautiful Wafu world and two warm stories! There are adorable pixel arts, simple control, challenging puzzles, in up to 130 stages!

Adventure with Usagimaru with new costumes!

Creeping Terror – Nintendo 3DS eShop & Steam

With a name like Creeping Terror, you never know what to expect. This Action-Adventure Horror game is set to release this Fall.

A player maneuvers the high school girl, Arisa, to explore “cave”, “tunnel”, and “old mansion”. The story begins with the arrival of Arisa and her friends at an old mansion where a monster is believed to lurk. Later, Arisa comes to her sense in the cave and finds herself alone. She has no way of knowing a fate awaiting her.

Drive Girls – PlayStation Vita

Developed by Tamsoft (Senran Kagura series), you aren’t just picking best girl but also the best car as you transform from a supercar to a superheroine from 0 to 60.

In a world where humans can transform into automobiles, the Drive Girls are ready to hit the road and save the day! Play as five different Drive Girls and transform from superheroine to supercar and back again, as you smash through wave after wave of mechanized Bug enemies attacking your home of Sun Island. An action and driving hack ‘n’ slash hybrid, Drive Girls features an epic single-player campaign as well as local and online multiplayer for up to four players.

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] – PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 & PlayStation Vita (Digital only for PS3 and PS Vita)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] is heading to the West in late 2017. The latest installment in the Under Night In-Birth arcade series, Late[st] is an updated version of 2013’s Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late.

Developed by Ecole Software and French-Bread, this new version features new playable characters and balance changes from the arcade release.

School Girls/Zombie Hunter – PlayStation 4

Schoolgirls fight for their lives in this action shooter. In this title, you play as five school girls who must fight against hordes of zombies to survive with melee weapons and firearms. Of course, this isn’t your typical zombie game as the zombies will be shredding your characters clothes off or to you can strip yourself to draw their attention away from you.

Set in a school that has suddenly been overrun by zombies and cut off from the outside world, five schoolgirls fight for their lives in this action shooter which takes place in a similar setting to the popular Onechanbara series.

The schoolyard, gymnasium, and other areas within the isolated school grounds will become fierce battlefields as you evade and fight against the invading zombie hordes. Progress through missions using a variety of firearms from handguns to assault rifles and fight to the bitter end!

Warning – this trailer does have some risque content!

Jake Hunter: Ghost of the Dusk – Nintendo 3DS

2017 marks the 30th anniversary of the Tantei Jinguji Saburō (known in the West as the Jake Hunter) series. Back in February, Arc System Works announced that it acquired the rights to the franchise and that it was working on a new title for the Nintendo 3DS. Originally created by Data East in 1987 the series would see various installments on consoles and mobile devices.

Aksys Games will release the latest installment in the series Jake Hunter: Ghost of the Dusk sometime in 2018.