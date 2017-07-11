353 SHARES Share Tweet

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS Blu-ray Review

The Blu-ray

Synopsis

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains of the Arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

Directed By: F. Gary Gary

Written By: Chris Morgan & Gary Scott Thompson

Starring: Vin Diesel (Dom), Jason Statham (Deckard), Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej Parker), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Kurt Russell (Mr. Nobody), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Luke Evans (Owen), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), and more.

Genre: Action, Adventure, & Crime

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hrs 16 mins

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS:X

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

English: DTS Headphone:X

Spanish: DTS 5.1

French (Canada): DTS 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special Features

The Cuban Spirit

In the Family

Car Culture

All About the Stunts

Extended Fight Scenes

Feature Commentary with Director F. Gary Gary

My Thoughts

I give The Fate of the Furious Blu-ray a B+.

I was excited to check out this blu-ray as I love The Fast and the Furious franchise. This one blew me away. Its jammed-packed with nonstop action. You’ll be cheering out loud from beginning to end. The one thing that came across with this film is why does Dom (Vin Diesel) go rogue? *Spoiler* He has a son (that he did not know about) that Cypher (played by Charlize Theron) uses a leverage to get her dirty deeds done. This would make anyone break their rules and go against their family.

Charlize Theron did an amazing job. I was so impressed with her in this film. Cypher is one girl you don’t want to mess with. I absolutely love this cast. Yes, they are familiar characters but you could tell that they gave it their all. I loved the chemistry and bond between them. Scott Eastwood (who plays Little Nobody) was the newcomer to the franchise but he fit right in. I can’t forget his uncanny resemblance to his father, Clint Eastwood. My favorite scene is the one with Jason Statham (who plays Deckard) and Dom’s Son on the plane. I couldn’t help but laugh at the cute moments shared between the two.

The special features are kind of like a film in itself. I loved seeing what it took to bring this film to life. I loved how they showcased Cuba where parts of the movie were filmed. I liked how they showed the dynamics changing when Dom went rogue and much more.

Don’t miss out! Catch The Fate of the Furious out on Blu-ray, Digital HD, & DVD Now!