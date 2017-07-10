461 SHARES Share Tweet

SPOILERS AHEAD

Spider-Man: Homecoming has become a clear success for both Sony and Marvel Studios. With this iteration of Spider-Man finally being a true teenage kid, we got a chance to meet the friends and bullies that Peter Parker deals with in high school.

One of his friends, Zendaya’s character “Michelle,” is a completely new character in the Spidey universe or so many thought. Near the end of the movie, Zendaya’s character reveals to her decathlon team members that her friends call her “MJ.” Which to many was a surprise because for months we were told that she wasn’t that iconic character known as Mary Jane, who goes by “MJ” in the Spider-Man comics.

Well, she’s not.

When asked if Zendaya was Mary Jane, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige said the following:

“In setting up this will be a very different thing, she’s not Mary Jane Watson, that’s not who the character is, But giving her the initials that remind you of that dynamic certainly is intriguing about what could go forward.”

In short, she’s not Mary Jane, but she will most likely become a love interest for Peter in the future.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in theaters now.

Source: Den of Geeks