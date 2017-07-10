653 SHARES Share Tweet

Bandai Namco Entertainment had a big presence at this year’s Anime Expo with playable builds of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Gundam Versus, Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight and Dragon Ball Fighters Z.

While attendees got a look at some new information about Code Vein which is set to release in 2018, the company also announced a few new anime titles fans can look forward to next year.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Nanatsu no Taizai: Britannia no Tabibito)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia was described as a high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style where players can experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore. In the game, players will be able to play through various memorable fights with famous characters from the series such as Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, and more each with their unique fighting styles.

Set for a release in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4, the game is being developed by Natsume Atari and will include subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time

It was also revealed that Studio Trigger’s Little Witch Academia is heading to the PlayStation 4 and Steam in early 2018 with Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time. Described as a heart-pounding 3D action RPG beat ‘em up featuring an original storyline written by Studio Trigger.

Having been inspired by a famous witch named Shiny Chariot, an ordinary girl named Atsuko (Akko) Kagari enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy, a prestigious school for young girls training to become witches. Before starting summer vacation, Akko and her new classmates find out about an inexplicable phenomenon at Luna Nova caused by the Seven Wonders, which has been passed down for several centuries. Now it’s up to Akko as she takes on the adventure to unravel the mystery surrounding the Seven Wonders.

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time will feature main characters from the anime and an original storyline for players to explore as they make their way through Luna Nova Magical Academy.

Gundam Versus

While previously announced for a Western release, Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed that Gundam Versus will see a release in North America and Europe on September 29. Developed for the PlayStation 4 the game will feature 2 vs 2 and 3 vs 3 battles with over 90 Gundams to select from spanning the entire Gundam series.

The world’s most famous giant robot series and notorious head to head arcade smash hit is coming to home consoles for the first time. Featuring Mobile Suits from all across the series history and brand new features exclusive to the home console release, fans finally have a chance to take 2 vs 2 combat to the next level in Gundam Versus! Fast Paced 2vs2 Action-Fighting Coordinate and lay waste to your rivals in fierce 2 vs 2 fighting combat iconic to the Gundam Versus series. Go all out with guns blazing and lighting fast melee in a robust selection of Offline and Online game modes, unique to the home console version. New quick actions bring more technical gameplay options, helping you avoid attacks or cancel actions to surprise your opponent. Call upon Striker support character to assist you in the heat of battle. Features

Challenge the Best – Featuring Online Matchmaking using a Worldwide server, get ready to fight against the best players on the planet.

Unreal Power – Leveraging the power of the PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine, Gundam Versus features all new environmental destruction, landscape deformation, and dynamic lighting effects.

Gearing Up for Victory – Chose between two different Awakening Systems, Blaze Gear and Lightning Gear, each with their fighting characteristics that enhance melee combat, augment lock-on range and more!