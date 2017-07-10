400 SHARES Share Tweet

Two days before Netflix’s Castlevania series was set to be released, it was revealed the series has already been confirmed for a second season. The news was announced during a panel at Anime Expo 2017, where attendees were the first to see a few scenes from the first and third episode of the series.

Castlevania producer Adi Shankar talked about his love of the series and even answered a few Q&A about the series, some which he couldn’t answer including one that asked if there was a chance to do a series based on Casltevania: Symphony of the Night if the current series did well. While it may be awhile before we see the second season of the series, it was confirmed that the second season will feature eight episodes. No word if Warren Ellis will return to work on the script but hopefully he does as the series is amazing to watch.