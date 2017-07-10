300 SHARES Share Tweet

While Bleach ended back in 2012 (manga in 2016) it’s the next anime series being adapted into a live-action film in Japan.

Sota Fukushi is set to star as the series protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. The series followed Ichigo who one fated day meets Rukia Kuchiki a Shinigami (Soul Reaper). To save his family from an attacking Hollow, Ichigo becomes a Shinigami himself by absorbing Rukia’s powers after she pierces him with her Zanpakutō (Soul Slayer) sword.

While little is known about the live-action film, we get our first look as Sota in his full Shinigami outfit and Zangetsu in this 20-second trailer.