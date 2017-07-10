450 SHARES Share Tweet

Anime Expo is always one of those experiences you always remember, from the moment you walk in there is a lot to take in no matter if you are attending one day or all four days. From cosplaying to shopping in the Exhibit Hall or Artist Alley there is always something to look forward to.

One of the more popular booths at Anime Expo always has to be Good Smile Company. Best known for their line of Nendroids and Figmas, you can always look forward to seeing what will be released in the coming months or even buy a few convention exclusive items.

On display were quite a few pieces including the upcoming Ice Kirby, Atsuko from Little Witch Academia, Jibril from No Game No Life, Yuri On Ice!!, Lillie with Cosmog, Edward and Al Elric from Full Metal Alchemist and a few of the upcoming Disney Nendroids to name a few.

That wasn’t all though as Good Smile Company also revealed a few upcoming additions to the line:

Lotte and Sucy will be joining Atsuko giving you a trio of Little Witch Academia Nendoroids.

The Flame Alchemist Roy Mustang will join the Elric brothers, this one may be too hot to handle!

Team 7 can now be completed as Sakura has been announced. With Naruto and Sasuke already released and Kakashi releasing next month, it’s not a surprise to see Itachi revealed next.

While Portal 2’s P-Body and Atlas have already been shown off as Figmas, here is a look at the two as Nendoroids.

Finally, you won’t need to travel to Yharnam to get a hold of this Bloodborne protagonist. Complete with Saw Cleaver and the Hunter Pistol this one is definitely a must-have for fans of the unforgiving and brutal world from the mind of Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware.