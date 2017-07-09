202 SHARES Share Tweet

Not much of a surprise here but, Spider-Man: Homecoming has opened big this weekend with some huge numbers in the box-office. The latest incarnation of the character has both Sony and Marvel raking in a reported $140 million internationally and $117 million domestically bringing the total to $257 million globally since the films opening.

Although this is the sixth time the webhead has had his own film, it’s actually a fresh take on the classic hero. The movie is action packed, fun, visually impressive, and family friendly. Plus Michael Keaton portrays one of the best villains in the MCU yet.

Spider-Man is set to return in Avengers: Infinity War next!

Movie synopsis:

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Release date: July 7, 2017 (USA)

Director: Jon Watts

Film series: Spider-Man: Homecoming film series

Budget: 175 million USD

Production companies: Marvel Studios, Columbia Pictures, Pascal Pictures