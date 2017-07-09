550 SHARES Share Tweet

During a panel at Anime Expo, Inti Creates revealed that it will be releasing a version 1.3 update for Master Blaster Zero.

The update adds two EX characters to the game, Wayforward’s Shantae and Yacht Club’s Shovel Knight. Shantae will be available to download for free starting from July 6 until July 19, with Shovel Knight becoming available from August 3 until August 16.Make sure to download both characters right away, as after their free download period expires they will run you $1.99 each to download.

Previously Inti Creates released Gunvolt from Azure Striker Gunvolt and Ekoro from Gal*Gun as EX characters which you can purchase for $1.99 each now. Each character has their own unique gameplay style with Shantae able to use magic and transform into different animals, while Shovel Knight uses his shovel in a variety of ways including bouncing on his enemies and breaking blocks, while also able to fish, use anchors and destroy enemies with the war horn.

Master Blaster Zero is available to download on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.