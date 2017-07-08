520 SHARES Share Tweet

Pokémon Go released just one year ago to phenomenal success. With over 750 million downloads to date, Niantic will be celebrating its one-year anniversary by releasing a special Pikachu into the wild for just a little over two weeks.

From July 6th until July 24th, players will be able to capture a Pikachu wearing Ash’s (Satoshi in Japan) hat, along with a few other goodies:

You’ll also be able to stock up for Raid Battles and the events ahead with the special limited-time Anniversary Box, which will include Incubators, Max Revives, Ultra Balls, and Raid Passes at a discount in the in-game shop.

It’s a nice start, however, it feels like Pokémon Go has stalled quite a bit on content. Sure we’ve seen the release of new Pokémon but missing are things like Player vs Player battles, trading and legendary and events that let you capture Legendary Pokémon. Does anyone else remember the video where a bunch of people gathered to fight Mewtwo? So why the delay on content, especially for such a game that had a massive following. In an interview with The Verge, Niantic CEO John Hanke explains that due to the popularity of the game, the company had to shift focus to making improvements to the game.

We lost probably six months on our schedule because of the success of the game. Really all the way through November and December, from launch onward we were rebuilding and rewiring infrastructure just to keep the game running at the scale that we were running at. We were fortunate to have a massive launch, a massive success, and many, many more users than we had planned for. But we had to redirect a substantial portion of the engineering team to [work on] infrastructure versus new features. That switched off things like extending gyms, it pushed out things we still want to have, like player-versus-player and trading. I’d say we’re about six months behind where we thought we would be.