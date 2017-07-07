351 SHARES Share Tweet

In the recent days, we’ve heard of rumors concerning the co-starring of Nick Fury in Marvel’s first female superhero movie. Although we have not seen much of Nick Fury since the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, it has been confirmed that he will make an appearance in Marvel’s Captain Marvel.

The original rumor stated that Samuel L. Jackson would “costar” with Brie Larson, but as of recently that has been changed to “making an appearance.” This could easily mean a small appearance like a cameo, but it’s still very early to tell, let’s just hope it’s more than that.

Captain Marvel will fly into theaters on March 8, 2019.

Source: Deadline