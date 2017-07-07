418 SHARES Share Tweet

Nobody said being an Avenger is easy. Take it from Jeremy Renner who apparently broke his arm while filming Avengers: Infinity Wars.

Renner was speaking at a press conference for his new film Wind River when he mentioned he had broken his arm performing a stunt during the filming of Infinity Wars. He assured everyone that the injury would not affect his work on another film he is currently shooting:

“I’m sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing. I’ll heal fast. I’m doing everything I can to heal faster. I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts: It’s not an action movie, it’s a comedy — it just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job… It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else I can kind of get by.”

We have not seen any photos of Renner from the set of Avengers; Infinity Wars. It’s possible that he wasn’t on set because of the injury or because of his filming schedule for other commitments, but it sounds like Renner is taking this set back with stride.

Avengers: Infinity Wars part one hits the theaters May 4th, 2018. Until then, Nuke The Fridge will keep all of you updated on everything going on at Marvel Studios, so keep it right here!