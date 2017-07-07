556 SHARES Share Tweet

Filming is in full swing on the set of DC’s live action Aquaman movie, that is currently going on at the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia. The water logged stars shared a photo with Director James Wan this week, taking a much needed “water break.” Filming will continue there and will later move on to Newfoundland, Sicily, and Tunisia.

Amber Heard, who plays Mera, is sporting the Atlanteans signature red locks. The look was recently featured in the latest Justice League trailer and Heard wears it well, whether she is under water or just hanging out with her cast mates. Momoa is sporting some extra ink around his neck and Arthur Curry’s shaggy main.

Aquaman made his first comic appearance over 75 years ago but will make his first DCEU speaking appearance in this year’s Justice League alongside Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill. Heard will also make her first appearance as Mera in the film.

Wan will direct a script from Will Beall, Geoff Johns and Wan himself. Coming from a background of horror and action films, Wan’s spin is sure to be something different from the usual superhero film. We don’t know much about the film just yet but hopefully, it will be full of all the mysterious, scary creatures of the deep ocean!

You can catch Aquaman in theaters December of 2018!

Source: Amber Heard on Twitter