400 SHARES Share Tweet

The Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes show starts on July 7 in Los Angeles inside the world famous Staple Center. The show brings everyone’s favorite hereos to life at epic proportions.

We had a chance to go behind-the-scenes and talk to the cast and crew that makes this magic come to life. You can watch the video below!

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Marvel fans, assemble for Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes, the live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. This ancient artifact would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of the universe. This all-new show unites some of Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in this incredible adventure. Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will be playing throughout the L.A. Area from July 7–23. www.marveluniverselive.com