After many attempts to bring the third installment of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy franchise to the big screen have failed, it was announced by Mike Mignola (Hellboy creator) that director Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones and Descent) would be attached to Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen (a reboot of the series). Also attached to the project is actor David Harbour who is rumored to be playing Hellboy. The script is being written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Mignola.

As the production gets ready to begin, more information on the reboot arrives today via the Slash Report. According to the website, Lionsgate is in negotiations to release the film. Since their initial report, several other outlets have confirmed the news.

With Warner Bros. distributing all things DCEU and Marvel/Disney in charge of the MCU, this is a great opportunity for Lionsgate to get a slice of the Superhero pie.

