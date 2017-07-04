Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first two episodes for Star Wars Forces of Destiny. The animated short episodes highlight the “small moments and everyday decisions shaping a larger heroic saga.” Based on the two episodes released so far, expect a fun and lighthearted series. Also included are a few familiar settings and characters that are only known in the Star Wars universe. Special note, you will love Rey’s freckles. Both are just under 2 1/2 minutes long but offer plenty of action-packed material. You can watch them below!