Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first two episodes for Star Wars Forces of Destiny. The animated short episodes highlight the “small moments and everyday decisions shaping a larger heroic saga.”

Based on the two episodes released so far, expect a fun and lighthearted series. Also included are a few familiar settings and characters that are only known in the Star Wars universe. Special note, you will love Rey’s freckles. Both are just under 2 1/2 minutes long but offer plenty of action-packed material.

You can watch them below!