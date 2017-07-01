In celebration of the release of Baby Driver in theaters, we are giving away an exclusive hat to a few lucky winners! Here’s how to enter for a chance to win: 1.) Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE 2.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE 3.) Retweet the contest HERE You can also use the Tweet below: RT & Follow us for a chance to win a limited #BabyDriverMovie Hat via@neweracap #neweracap Bonus: What’s your favorite Edgar Wright movie? pic.twitter.com/1PVFSmPFEX — Luis Lecca (@NukeTheFridge) June 29, 2017