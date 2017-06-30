405 SHARES Share Tweet



Nuke The Fridge was invited to a very special advanced screening of one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Baby Driver directed by Edgar Wright. This action- packed film stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, John Hamm, Lily James and Eiza Gonzalez. I had the opportunity to speak to the cast and director about Baby Driver.

Julio Robles: “What was the most challenging part of bringing the script to life?”

Edgar Wright: “I think it was actually if anything the other way around, trying to communicate on the page with what I could sort of see in here. [as he points to the top of his head] It’s an interesting and weird skill to have to make an action film exciting on the page. But you gotta try and sell this sort of tone to the studio and actors. In fact, one of the reasons I think we got the cast on board was because they all responded to the script and everybody understood what kind of movie it was. Trying to explain on the page the idea of the action and the music together, so if anything it was harder that way around, kind of the biggest struggle for me was like OH! I can see it and hear it and I have to write it down. And that’s like for a couple of years right there trying to figure out how do I get this thing across. Also, let’s not make no mistake, shooting a car chase is not easy.”

Julio Robles: “Did anyone from the cast bring something new to the story different from what you were looking at or looking for?”

Edgar Wright: “I think some people bring there own persona’s into it in terms was a good in way that when the actors bring them to life they bring some of their life experiences. People related their character to other people they know and I think that’s always interesting.

Julio Robles: “What did you guys love the most about the characters you portrayed in the movie?”

John Hamm: “You get the chance to play a crazy person. It’s fun. You don’t get a chance to run around and shoot guns and chase the cops and drive sideways on a packed freeway. If I can do that in real life I would. But, I’m a man that does believe in consequences and that’s what makes me drive the speed limit and go home at night. That’s the dream, that’s why you get into this business to run around and play pretend. That’s the best.”

Julio Robles: If you can be another character in the movie who would you be?”

Ansel Elgort: I wannabe Jamie’s character. It would be so fun to be Batz [Jamie Foxx’s character] Hopefully one day I can be that kind of guy.”

Baby Driver is packed with car chases, bank robberies, and excellent dialogue. The soundtrack is masterfully choreographed to the action scenes and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Kevin Spacey delivers some the smartest and wittiest lines and shows why he is a true master of his craft. If there’s one movie you’re going to see this weekend, make it Baby Driver!

Synopsis: Talented getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After meeting the woman (Lily James) of his dreams, he sees a chance to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break. Coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music as a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Baby Driver Races into theatres June 28, 2017