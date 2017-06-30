458 SHARES Share Tweet

We are just a little over a week away from the release of the Castlevania animated series on Netflix. The big question that has been on everyone’s mind is just who will be providing the voices of the characters in the series? Luckily we now have that answer as series producer Adi Shankar with the help of Graham McTavish who will be playing the very important role of “Lord of Darkness” Dracula, has posted a video giving us a list of voice actors and who they will be voicing in the series.

Other names you can look forward to hearing are Richard Armitage who will be voicing Trevor Belmont, James Callis will voice the half vampire/half human Alucard, Alejandra Reynoso will voice Sypha Belnades, Emily Swallow will voice Lisa Tepes, Matt Frewer will voice The Bishop and finally Tony Amendola will voice The Elder.

You can watch the video below:

As a fan of the Castlevania series, I am looking forward to the series when it releases on July 7th. What about you, are you looking forward to this take on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse?