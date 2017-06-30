460 SHARES Share Tweet

In an interview at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in LA this past week, we found out a bit of news for the upcoming Sony-Produced Venom movie. Amy Pascal was once again asked a question of interest regarding the Venom movie, in this case, whether or not Spider-Man would be in the film.

Once again she raised eyebrows with her answer which was, “can’t say.” First of all, by her saying that, we automatically know that there are talks about it. Second, we also get hinted at a possible storyline at the film whether it will be focused on Venom’s tactics towards fighting or aiding Spider-Man or whether the film will take an entirely different approach at the famous villain.

Well, everything was going well until later that evening when Kevin Feige was asked the same question, his answer was straight.

No, I think the folks there are making a great Venom movie and I don’t know much about it, but I know they’re off to a good start with Tom Hardy.

As of now according to Kevin Feige, Spider-Man will not be in the Venom movie, but who’s to say that won’t change?

Important Release Dates

Spider-Man Homecoming: July 7, 2017

Venom: October 5, 2018

Source:

Comicbook.com