We are less than two days away from the star of Anime Expo 2017. Like us, you may have already started planning your schedule of what panels and autograph sessions you may want to attend. As it has every year, Aniplex of America has quite a few things planned for the largest anime convention in North America with world premier screenings of the Anohana English dub, the Fate/Grand Order – First Order – English Dub World Premiere, The irregular at magic high school The MOVIE US premier and more to come.

The Aniplex of America booth will feature a bevy of events on their live stage including quiz shows, talk shows with special guests, and raffles. The Aniplex of America booth will also include demo areas for guests to try out the Fate/Grand Order mobile game, and a special Summoning Stand shipped straight from Japan. Special appearances by popular cosplayers Lisa Lou Who (winner of SyFy channel’s new TV Show “Cosplay Melee”) and Linda Le, known as Vampy Bit Me, will also be at the Aniplex of America booth and throughout the convention.

A limited number of guests will receive a special Anime Expo x Fate/Grand Order collaboration lanyard at badge pick-up (while supplies last), and a chance to ride the Fate/Grand Order themed shuttle bus. Other exclusive giveaways include: mini-posters, Aniplex of America 2017 – 2018 calendars, Command Seal temporary tattoos, t-shirts, sticker sets, and more.

You can see the full list of events and panels below:

SATURDAY JULY 1st :

Fate/Grand Order Launch Celebration

Location: Petree Hall (LP1)

Fate/Grand Order – First Order – English Dub World Premiere

Panel and Q&A Session with Special Guests:

AYAKO KAWASUMI

Voice actress from Fate series (Saber)

YOSUKE SHIOKAWA

Creative Director of DELiGHTWORKS, Inc.

ATSUHIRO IWAKAMI

President of Aniplex Inc.

Producer of Fate/Grand Order

Special Giveaway:

Exclusive prints of a signed mini-poster from Ayako Kawasumi while supplies last.

U.S. Premiere: The irregular at magic high school The MOVIE –The Girl Who Summons the Stars–



Time: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm (PDT)

Location: JW Marriott Platinum (LP2)

Panel with special guests:

MASAMI NIWA

Producer

Exclusive Giveaway:

Random one out of the three different prints of signed board sketched by Character Designer, Chief Animation Director, and Original Illustrator, Kana Ishida while supplies last.

SUNDAY JULY 2nd :

Aniplex of America Industry Panel

Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm (PDT)

Location: Petree Hall (LP1)

Details:

Join the Aniplex marketing team as they bring you the latest news from AOA headquarters! Watch the coolest trailers, hear all about the newest releases, ask those thought provoking questions during our Q&A session and win some awesome prizes in our raffle extraordinaire!

Katsugeki TOUKEN RANBU Screening and Panel

Time: 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm (PDT)

Location: JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom

(Video 2)

Katsugeki TOUKEN RANBU

Episode 1 screening with Episode 2 U.S. premiere

Panel with Special Guest:

SHIZUKA KUROSAKI

Producer

Exclusive Giveaway:

Prints of a signed board from Director Toshiyuki Shirai, featuring original illustrations from Character Designers Moe Tsuzuki and Toko Uchimura while supplies last.

anohana – The Flower We Saw That Day English Dub World Premiere and Cast Panel

Time: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm (PDT)

Location: JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom (Video 2)

anohana – The Flower We Saw That Day

English Dub TV Series Episode 1 World Premiere



Panel with English Dub Super Peace Busters:

PATRICK SEITZ (English Adaptation and Direction)

GRIFFIN BURNS (Jintan)

XANTHE HUYNH (Menma)

ERICA LINDBECK (Anaru)

ERICA MENDEZ (Tsuruko)

KAIJI TANG (Poppo)

Exclusive Giveaway:

Special tissue packs featuring the Super Peace Busters while supplies last.

MONDAY JULY 3rd :

A-1 Pictures Panel

Time: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm (PDT)

Location: LACC 404AB (LP5)

Exclusive first look of Fate/Apocrypha

Panel with Special Guests:

JUN KATO

Executive Officer

AKIRA SHIMIZU

Executive Officer

SACHIO FUJITA

Producer: Fate/Apocrypha

Details:

Here is your chance to get a behind the scenes look at what goes on in one of Japan’s most popular animation studios! Join the A-1 Pictures team as they give you the latest news on upcoming projects and share exclusive material direct from the studio.