200 SHARES Share Tweet

Video Review Via The Nerd Report!

The verdict is in. Watch Eben McGarr’s (Mad Monster) review for the anticipated Spider-Man Homecoming. The video contains a few spoilers.

Watch it below!

Synopsis:

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.